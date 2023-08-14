Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 41.1% in July

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kion Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

