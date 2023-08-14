KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) PT Raised to $14.50

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4,466.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

