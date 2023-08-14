KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $104,478.06 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00752479 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $101,959.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

