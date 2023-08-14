Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0321

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $53,220.51 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

