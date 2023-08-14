Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $168.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.