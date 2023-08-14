Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.17%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

