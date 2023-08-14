Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cactus were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cactus by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

