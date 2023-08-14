Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 84,735 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in European Wax Center by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center Price Performance

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

