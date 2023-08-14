Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,482 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $394.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

