Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 441 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $505.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.