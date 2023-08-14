KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday.
KP Tissue Trading Down 0.7 %
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.3403978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
