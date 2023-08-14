Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock remained flat at C$81.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.25. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$63.78 and a 1-year high of C$93.83.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

