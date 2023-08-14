Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock remained flat at C$81.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.25. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$63.78 and a 1-year high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.