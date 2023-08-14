La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Down 9.8 %
LFDJF opened at $37.48 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
