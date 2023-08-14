La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Down 9.8 %

LFDJF opened at $37.48 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.