Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.