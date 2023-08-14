Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 750 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $25,672,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

