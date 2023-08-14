Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

NVR stock opened at $6,156.73 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6,174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5,728.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

