Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,712 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 538.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Price Performance

KRBN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

