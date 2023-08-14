Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 351 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in MasTec were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

NYSE MTZ opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.25 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

