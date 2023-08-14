Laffer Tengler Investments Has $128,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.