Laffer Tengler Investments Has $569,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,241,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

