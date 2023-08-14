Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.