Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 780 ($9.97) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire stock remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.