LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.82 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,274 shares of company stock worth $905,426. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

