LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,274 shares of company stock valued at $905,426. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.