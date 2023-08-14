Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.57 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.