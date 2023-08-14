Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.30. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 281,406 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $9,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after buying an additional 995,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $6,039,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

