Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares during the quarter. Limoneira accounts for about 4.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 16.12% of Limoneira worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 735.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Down 1.4 %

LMNR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

