Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

LIMAF stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

