Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Linamar Trading Down 5.3 %
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
