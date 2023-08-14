Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $756.31

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $756.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,417,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,405,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00317502 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,121.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
