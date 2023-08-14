LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Stock Up 0.6 %
JSGRY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.
LIXIL Company Profile
