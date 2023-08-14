Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Loews Stock Up 0.8 %

L opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,676,050 shares of company stock valued at $187,644,605 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 20.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

