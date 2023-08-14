Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.54.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

