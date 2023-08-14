LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

