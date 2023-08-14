Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.75. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 13,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31,607.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

