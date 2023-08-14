Mantle (MNT) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $845.46 million and $7.03 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,268,324.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.46213001 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,584,007.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

