Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 28.52% 18.67% 10.86% EOG Resources 33.58% 28.52% 17.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 2.02 $3.61 billion $3.17 8.47 EOG Resources $25.70 billion 3.00 $7.76 billion $14.84 8.92

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Marathon Oil pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 11 1 2.81 EOG Resources 0 4 18 1 2.87

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $145.32, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Marathon Oil on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

