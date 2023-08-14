Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
Marin Software Company Profile
