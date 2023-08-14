Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of Maris-Tech stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
