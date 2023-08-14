Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of Maris-Tech stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.