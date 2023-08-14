Mark Miller Buys 3,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) COO Mark Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.6 %
GSHD stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 101,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,335. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
