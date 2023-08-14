Mark Miller Buys 3,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) COO Mark Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.6 %

GSHD stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 101,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,335. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

