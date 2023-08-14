Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Down 33.4% in July

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MRAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,385. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Featured Stories

