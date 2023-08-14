Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s 8th Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises about 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.45% of Masimo worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

