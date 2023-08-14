Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:SHWZ opened at $0.73 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
