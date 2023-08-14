Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHWZ opened at $0.73 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

