Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Richelieu Gestion PLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.