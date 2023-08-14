MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.