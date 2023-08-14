MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Trimmed by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,310 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 17.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of MercadoLibre worth $143,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded down $31.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,298.15. 433,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.