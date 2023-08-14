Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 174.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.01. 317,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

