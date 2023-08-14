Metars Genesis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,115.14 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $91.33 million and $55,115.14 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.5042916 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,081.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

