MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Argus

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

