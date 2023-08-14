MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

