MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
