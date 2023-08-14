MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
